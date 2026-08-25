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Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic wants to leave Molineux before the transfer window closes and the ‘current trend’ is towards a return to the German Bundesliga.

Last summer, the 29-year-old left Wolves on loan for LASK Linz in a bid to resurrect his career after three knee injuries had kept him sidelined for more than 1,000 days collectively.

The club’s sporting director hailed him as an ‘absolute exceptional player’ and was proved right as Kalajdzic played a key role in their Austrian Bundesliga title triumph.

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He registered 13 goal contributions in 23 Austrian Bundesliga appearances, while also adding four assists and a goal in the Austrian Cup, which LASK Linz ultimately won.

His string of impressive performances has put the Wolves striker back on the radar and, following their relegation to the Championship, there is now a genuine possibility of losing him this summer.

According to Austrian outlet Sky Sport Austria, Kalajdzic wants to leave Wolves before the transfer window closes and the trend is towards the German Bundesliga.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is now open to a change, a marked shift from his previous stance when he said he was unfazed by a transfer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

With the prospect of playing in the English second tier less appealing and interest from top European leagues mounting, a move could materialise before deadline day.

Nice, Venezia, Sassuolo and Genoa are among the clubs credited with an interest, alongside two Bundesliga sides.

Kalajdzic boasts Bundesliga experience with Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt, having made over 55 appearances, and with just a year remaining on his contract, a return to Germany looks increasingly likely.

As things stand, no bids have arrived, leaving it to be seen whether any offers emerge for the Austria international before the transfer window closes.

Wolves have already added proven striker Raul Jimenez to their ranks, meaning they would not necessarily need to find an immediate replacement, while a timely sale could provide funds to reinforce other areas of the squad.

One of the targets on the Old Gold’s radar, meanwhile, is defender Brayan Medina, who is expected to leave the Portuguese side this summer.