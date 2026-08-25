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Tottenham Hotspur are open to bringing in a replacement for Djed Spence before the transfer window closes and Roberto De Zerbi ‘would prefer’ a player who has Premier League experience for the job, according to the BBC.

Spurs are showing no sign of slowing down in the transfer window despite making a quick start to it with a raft of signings.

Defence was bolstered with the signatures of Andrew Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

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Tottenham have also seen departures from the backline, with Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Luka Vuskovic leaving the N17 club.

Spence also secured a move away from Spurs earlier this month and joined Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The focus for Tottenham in recent days has been attacking signings, with Savio just brought in and Omar Marmoush and Cody Gakpo being chased.

Tottenham though could well want to sign a replacement for Spence as they look to make sure they have enough squad depth.

Linked full-back Club Roland Sallai Galatasaray Neco Williams Nottingham Forest Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace Full-back options

A number of full-backs have been linked with Tottenham in recent days, including Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz.

Nottingham Forest‘s Neco Williams is another full-back under consideration in north London, though the Tricky Trees do not want to sell.

If Tottenham do recruit in the area then De Zerbi has a clear preference as he would prefer a defender with Premier League experience.

The Italian’s desire shrinks the amount of options that Tottenham can realistically sign and they may be forced to shop abroad or risk missing out on another full-back to come in.

Another full-back Spurs are interested in is Roland Sallai, with Galatasaray wanting around €15m while the Lilywhites want time to decide whether to sign him.

Sallai has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent windows, but has never played in the league and does not tick De Zerbi’s preferred box.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s defensive prospect Kota Takai could head out on loan this summer, with several clubs interested in securing the defender.

He spent time on loan in Germany at Borussia Monchengladbach last season, but another loan could make sense for Spurs given he is well down the defensive pecking order.

Tottenham face a busy week ahead as De Zerbi seeks to put the finishing touches to the squad he will have until at least January.