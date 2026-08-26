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Aston Villa are being rivalled by Atletico Madrid for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson who ‘has agreed terms with both’ clubs.

Villa boss Unai Emery has made Jackson a key target and he is slated to come into Villa Park to replace Al Hilal bound Ollie Watkins.

An agreement is in place for Watkins to move to Saudi Arabia and it only needs the signatures to be made for it to swing into effect.

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Emery worked with Jackson at Villarreal and Aston Villa have been trying to deliver him to the Spanish boss.

Atletico Madrid are also in the mix however and, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Jackson ‘has agreed personal terms with both’ clubs, as they each try to sign him.

Talks with Chelsea over a deal which would be worth around £65m are now under way and it is unclear if either side have an advantage at present.

It is suggested that Emery ‘has been in close contact with Jackson’ as he seeks to convince him of the merits of a move to Villa Park this summer.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The Spanish tactician ‘is personally pushing hard’ to get the deal done and losing out on Jackson to Atletico Madrid would deal Villa a major blow.

It was claimed earlier this month that Jackson was giving priority to a move to Atletico Madrid, with the striker a fan of La Liga from his time at Villarreal.

Los Rojiblancos though were aiming for a loan rather than a permanent deal and, with that desire not aligning with Chelsea, were then suggested to have cooled their interest.

It does appear the Spanish giants are back though and serious about rivalling Aston Villa for the Senegal international.

Aston Villa are experiencing a challenging end to the transfer window, with the club just having had their swoop for Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez hijacked by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles put better terms on the table for Club Brugge and are now looking to tie up the deal.