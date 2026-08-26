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Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Fikayo Tomori would have no problem staying at AC Milan if no team he wants to join comes forward before the transfer window closes.

The Villans have recently seen the departure of Ezri Konsa to fellow Premier League side Arsenal and want to strengthen their backline, with a number of irons in the fire but time running out.

While he has also been heavily linked with Newcastle, it is believed that Tomori prefers a move to Villa Park.

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Newcastle are also in the market for further additions to back boss Matthias Jaissle and Tomori is a player on the club’s radar.

With Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both well into their 30s, Tomori could be an attractive option for the Magpies late in the window.

Tomori is a player AC Milan have been looking to sell this summer, but with the clock ticking, no acceptable proposal has arrived.

While AC Milan want to sell though, Tomori will not be pushed out against his will.

Club played for Chelsea Brighton Hull City Derby County AC Milan Clubs Fikayo Tomori has played for

According to Italian outlet Milan News, if no proposal that he likes arrives, then Tomori is quite happy to stay put at the San Siro beyond the closure of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old made 33 Serie A appearances last term, but in the current season he was left out of the squad in their opening match against Torino.

Aston Villa are currently working on a deal for defender Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge, but the Villans are falling short of the Belgian giants’ valuation.

There is also no agreement yet to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle failed to win on the opening day of the Premier League, and with only a few days left before the end of the summer transfer window, the pressure is on to get their business right.

Now AC Milan will watch the situation carefully as they try to cash in on Tomori.