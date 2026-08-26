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Birmingham City are ‘trying to hijack’ Young Boys’ swoop for Nantes winger Herba Guirassy.

The Swiss giants have been working on a deal to bring the 19-year-old talent to Bern and had seemed to be on track to do so.

Young Boys are pushing to snap up Guirassy from Nantes in the coming days, but now they face major competition with Birmingham having jumped into the race.

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Blues boss Chris Davies wants another attacking option and the club are moving to rival Young Boys for the French winger before he slips out of reach.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Birmingham are ‘trying to hijack’ Young Boys’ swoop and have gone in to put a bid on Nantes’ table.

It is unclear how much Birmingham have offered, but Young Boys continue to be in the race, with the two sides now battling for the Nantes talent.

Guirassy, who has been capped by France up to Under-21 level, is a product of Nantes’ youth set-up and broke through into the first team in 2024.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

It is unknown whether the teenager has a preference out of Young Boys and Birmingham.

Birmingham could see more ins and outs before the window closes, with striker Marvin Ducksch still looking to depart St Andrew’s.

He has turned down proposals from the MLS in order to return to Germany and a deal could well be done before the window closes.

Guirassy has already been in action for Nantes this season, making three appearances in the French second tier and scoring, against Laval.

The winger, who mainly operates on the left flank but is also capable of playing on the right flank, has a further two years left on his current deal at Nantes, making now the moment of his likely highest value.