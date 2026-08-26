Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Brighton have yet to enter into negotiations with AC Milan regarding the transfer of defensive midfielder Youssouf Fofana, despite having made enquiries.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2024 and has so far made 88 appearances for the club.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, Fofana played a more central role in the majority of the games last season, proving his versatile nature.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

In the past Fofana has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United admirers and in the ongoing window he is once again getting linked with a move to England.

He has caught the attention of Premier League giants Crystal Palace and Brighton; both are looking to add to their midfield with less than seven days remaining in the window.

Palace boss Pierre Sage wants to beef up his midfield options and earlier this week it was suggested that Palce are tracking Marseille’s Quinten Timber, who is on Aston Villa’s radar as well.

Fofana remains an option and both Crystal Palace and Brighton have gone in with enquiries about him.

However, according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, those enquiries have yet to result in negotiations to land the midfielder.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The French midfielder is not too keen on moving out from the San Siro this summer, but he was not in the squad for AC Milan’s opening game of the season against Torino, raising doubts about his future at the club.

It is understood that AC Milan would require an offer in the region of €15m to €20m to convince them to sanction a departure for the 27-year-old.

Brighton recently lost a midfielder in the shape of Carlos Baleba and Fofana could slot in as a replacement.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with Auxerre’s Kevin Danios, who Sage saw up close during his time with Lens.

Now, with AC Milan prepared to sell, it remains to be seen where Fofana is playing his football by the time the transfer window closes.