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Talk that Tottenham Hotspur signing Omar Marmoush could have seen a cash influx for Eintracht Frankfurt is ‘complete nonsense’ as the German side have no sell-on clause with Manchester City.

Eintracht Frankfurt signed Marmoush from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 and he caught the attention of several Premier League outfits due to his prolific goalscoring ability during the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City managed to agree to a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to bring the Egyptian to the Etihad, but one and a half seasons later he is closing in on an exit.

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Tottenham are set to be the 27-year-old’s destination, with a move to north London now close to happening for Marmoush.

It was revealed on Friday that the London outfit are planning to complete the deal by the end of this week and it was suggested that the Egyptian is set to undergo a medical.

There has been speculation Manchester City might keep the price down to avoid paying Eintracht Frankfurt a sell-on clause, but the Tottenham deal will not result in a cash influx for the Germans no matter the price.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: “As revealed and now confirmed: Eintracht Frankfurt have NO sell-on clause for Omar Marmoush despite reports.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

“The reason: Eintracht received their desired €75m guaranteed fee at the time, plus an additional €5m in bonuses. There were also very few instalments, meaning all payment obligations to Frankfurt have been fulfilled.

“Reports claiming that Man City are setting Marmoush’s price in a certain way to avoid a sell-on payment to Frankfurt are complete nonsense.”

The exact terms of the deal which will take Marmoush to north London are still unclear, but regardless of the make-up of the move, Eintracht Frankfurt will not be making any more money from the Egyptian.

Last season, Marmoush made only 21 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League while netting three goals and laying on three assists.

Roberto De Zerbi looks to have seen enough of the attacker to believe he can fare better with Tottenham and start to recapture the form he showed when on the books at Eintracht Frankfurt.