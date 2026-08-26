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Liverpool held talks with Crystal Palace over Ismaila Sarr, but were swiftly rebuffed as the Eagles made clear they are unwilling to sell, according to journalist Alex Crook.

With the final week of the transfer window now under way, the Reds have been working to add another winger following their pursuits of Ibrahim Mbaye and Yankuba Minteh.

Liverpool are understood to have already seen two bids, worth up to £60m, rejected for the Brighton star, with neither offer coming close to the Seagulls’ £80m valuation.

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Following that setback, a surprise target emerged for the Merseyside outfit in Sarr, the 28-year-old who has also been monitored by Fenerbahce this summer.

Amid the Yellow Canaries’ interest, Galatasaray have also registered their interest in signing the 28-year-old, with the Turkish giants able to offer Champions League football.

Despite having three years remaining on his contract, the Senegal international is understood to have signalled his desire to leave by asking to be left out of last week’s Premier League opener against Everton, which ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Eagles.

It is understood that Andoni Iraola’s side too made contact with Crystal Palace over a potential move for Sarr, but were swiftly rebuffed, with the conversation proving brief.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

No bid was submitted, as the Eagles made it clear from the outset that they have no desire to sell the Senegal international to the Anfield club.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout spell in front of goal for Crystal Palace last season, registering 21 goals in 45 appearances.

His form also carried onto the international stage, with the Senegalese forward scoring four times at the World Cup and adding two assists.

The winger remains central to new manager Pierre Sage’s plans, but his desire for a fresh challenge leaves his Palace future hanging in the balance.

With only days left before the transfer window closes, the London club would face a race against time to find a replacement should the Senegalese star depart.

The Eagles have explored Torino winger Alieu Njie as a potential alternative and have received encouragement with rival interest stalling, giving Palace another route should Sarr’s situation take a decisive turn.