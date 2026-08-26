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Fiorentina consider Nottingham Forest‘s offer for full-back Dodo to be too low and the Tricky Trees will have to make a new and improved offer to move forward.

Oliver Glasner is keen to add a full-back before the transfer window closes and Nottingham Forest have been working on several options.

Forest lost their Premier League opener against Leeds United and then exited the EFL Cup against the same opposition on Tuesday night.

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Seeing them struggle, Forest legend Brian Laws admitted that there are a lot of things that are not right at the moment for the Tricky Trees.

Glasner will want the remaining days of the transfer window to count to give him the squad he needs until at least the January transfer window.

Celta Vigo star Javi Rueda is wanted by Nottingham Forest, but his manager Claudio Giraldez has made it clear that he does not want the full-back to leave.

Nottingham Forest have also been showing interest in Dodo, though Fiorentina have been clear they will not be forced to sell the player.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Fiorentina have been looking for €10m plus add-ons for the Brazilian, with Forest considering what bid to put in.

They have pulled the trigger on an offer, putting in a bid of €7m to Fiorentina for Dodo to see if it was acceptable for the Serie A side.

Fiorentina though have turned down the bid as it is ‘deemed too low’, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Now the ball is back in Nottingham Forest’s court to improve their proposal for the defender if they want to take him to the City Ground before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Dodo has been on the books at Fiorentina since 2022, having been signed from Shakhtar Donetsk.