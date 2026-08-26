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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has revealed that midfielder Nicolas Raskin has not travelled with the rest of the team to the Czech Republic due to ever-increasing interest in him.

Raskin’s future has been a matter of contention for quite some time now, with initial interest in him emerging last summer.

He had fallen out with then-manager Russell Martin and after being omitted from the squad for a few games, Wolves and Crystal Palace started following him.

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He stayed put, though, and after playing an overall 50 games last term and making 16 goal contributions, Raskin is yet again at the centre of attention for a number of clubs.

In June, Serie A side Atalanta were linked with an interest and then late next month, Real Betis were name-checked.

In fact, Betis marked his name in red to intensify efforts to sign him, but things did not progress.

Rangers even brought in midfielders such as Cammy Devlin, Dan Neil and Vanja Dragojevic to retain the depth of the midfield, amidst uncertainty regarding the future of the Belgian.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Now with the transfer window approaching its business end, things have ramped up and clarification regarding the situation has been given by the Rangers manager.

Raskin has not been included in the travelling squad for the visit to the Czech Republic, where Rangers will play the second leg of their Conference League tie against Jablonec, after winning the first leg at Ibrox 1-0.

McInnes revealed that the 25-year-old is not injured but has seen interest in his services growing.

“Nico Raskin has not travelled”, McInnes confirmed in a pre-match press conference.

“He is not injured, but interest has been high and has stepped up in recent weeks.”

It now remains to be seen where Raskin eventually ends up when the Scottish transfer window closes on 3rd September.

Rangers could also lose winger Djeidi Gassama in the coming days, though the Gers are holding out for higher proposals.