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Tottenham Hotspur got it wrong by allowing Will Lankshear to leave for Middlesbrough earlier this summer, in the view of journalist Alasdair Gold.

The 21-year-old made the switch to the Riverside last month, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with Kim Hellberg’s Boro.

Spurs have also retained matching rights and a sell-on clause on any future sale, ensuring they have some say over the striker’s next move, but for now the cord has been cut with Lankshear.

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Lankshear has spoken positively about the project at the Riverside, with the striker keen to play his part in Middlesbrough’s push for a Premier League return.

The former Tottenham man made his debut in Boro colours against Wrexham in the opening round of the EFL Cup, marking the occasion with a goal.

He followed that up with a brace against Lincoln City on his Championship debut, giving Middlesbrough fans another glimpse of what he can offer.

Lankshear struck again in the second round of the EFL Cup against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, coming off the bench to find the net and underline the immediate impact he has made since arriving at the Riverside.

Departed Oliver Irow Guglielmo Vicario Djed Spence Ashley Phillips Cristian Romero Yang Min-hyeok Manor Solomon Mason Melia Will Lankshear Luka Vuskovic Alfie Devine Radu Dragusin Yves Bissouma Alejo Veliz Yusuf Akhamrich Tottenham exits

There has been much debate about Tottenham deciding to sell Lankshear.

And Gold suggested Lankshear’s departure is the one part of Tottenham’s transfer window that does not sit right with him, while also pointing to the striker’s signing as a major coup for Middlesbrough.

Gold wrote on X: “The one part of Spurs’ transfer window that still feels wrong.

“Great signing for Middlesbrough.”

Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin highlighted Lankshear’s maturity last year, despite his young age, during the forward’s loan spell with Oxford United.

Should Lankshear continue making strides at the Riverside, whether Spurs look back towards him in the future will be open to debate, given the huge step up senior team football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium represents.

To add further weight to their attacking ranks, Roberto De Zerbi’s side recently welcomed Savio from Manchester City, with Omar Marmoush set to follow soon.

Meanwhile, another youngster could be heading out of north London before the window shuts, with Japanese defensive prospect Kota Takai attracting interest from several suitors.