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Leeds United outcast Largie Ramazani ‘has been told’ by Valencia that the sale of Andre Almeida to Celta Vigo will open the door for Los Che to snap him up.

After finding himself out of favour at Elland Road following the promotion-winning 2024/25 Championship campaign, Ramazani was shipped out to Spain last summer on a season-long loan.

He finished the season with eight goal contributions, coming on strongly towards the business end of the campaign, and Valencia’s CEO sees him as a smart summer signing.

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Valencia boss Carlos Corberan has not been as enthusiastic, but is now plotting to put Ramazani into a number 10 position if he returns.

Los Che have waited patiently to activate their planned late window move for the winger and Ramazani is holding on for a return to Spain, despite interest from Burnley and West Ham.

Leeds have now slashed their price tag for Ramazani from €8m to €4m, though they want a sell-on clause including, and Valencia could soon make a formal move.

Almeida could well move on to Celta Vigo after he rejected a move to Swansea City earlier in the window.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Offloading Almeida to Celta Vigo would be key to giving Valencia the financial flexibility they need for Ramazani.

According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Ramazani ‘has been told’ by Valencia that if Almeida does depart then they can make a move for him.

The Leeds winger has been waiting all summer long for the pieces on a Valencia return to fall into place and they could well do so in the coming days.

Ramazani is desperate to return to the Mestalla, but Leeds have been determined to bring in the maximum possible cash from his exit.

Leeds are looking at adding attackers themselves and if Ramazani goes that could give Daniel Farke some late extra flexibility.