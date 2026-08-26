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Leeds United outcast Largie Ramazani is waiting for Valencia to be able to sign him from the Whites, despite interest from Burnley, West Ham United and an Italian side.

Ramazani arrived at Elland Road from Spanish side Almeria in the summer of 2024 to give Daniel Farke another option out wide as Leeds looked to win promotion.

He did help Leeds get up, but Farke was not convinced about him in the Premier League and he was loaned to Valencia.

The 25-year-old is widely expected to leave this summer and Valencia have been working to find a solution to bring him back to the club.

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Last term, the Belgian winger was on loan at Los Che and made 27 La Liga appearances, contributing to seven goal involvements.

Valencia have been trying all summer to reach an agreement with Leeds United, but the Whites are not accepting a loan with an option to buy, as they want to sell Ramazani permanently and are now asking for €4m plus a sell-on clause.

If Valencia can sell Andre Almeida then they will have the financial room to make a solid offer for Ramazani and they do have the player to count on.

According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, ‘he wants to wait’ to see if Valencia can sign him, despite there being interest from Burnley, West Ham and an Italian club.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

West Ham have recently done business with Leeds United, having signed striker Joel Piroe on a loan deal, with an obligation to buy included in the contract.

The Hammers are seeking to bring in further attacking reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window to make a stronger push for promotion under boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Meanwhile, Leeds United themselves have been looking into the transfer market to add more depth to their attack and are keen on Marseille star Igor Paixao, but face competition from Sunderland.

Ramazani was left out by manager Farke in Leeds United’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest as well as the EFL Cup second round against the Tricky Trees.

Farke has sent a clear message that Ramazani should move and the jury is now out on just how long he will wait for Valencia for.