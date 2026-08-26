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Rangers are signing a ‘physical, athletic striker’ in the shape of Portland Timbers hitman Kevin Kelsy, with a fee agreed to bring him to Glasgow.

The 22-year-old joined the MLS outfit in January last year and quickly established himself as a regular presence in their attack.

Kelsy has found the net ten times and supplied three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.

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The Venezuelan is Portland Timbers’ leading scorer, but with boss Marti Cifuentes liking to play with just one striker and already having two on the books besides Kelsy, he is unlikely to be replaced.

The Gers first made their move for the striker two weeks ago, although Portland Timbers were understood to be reluctant to part ways with him at the time.

The situation has since shifted, with Rangers now having agreed a deal to secure Kelsy’s services from Portland Timbers following successful negotiations.

Rangers will pay an initial £9.5m to take Kelsy to Ibrox, with add-ons potentially taking the final fee higher.

Season Goals 2024 6 2025 9 2026 10 Kevin Kelsy’s recent goal returns

And American journalist Tom Bogert has offered an insight into what type of player Rangers are getting for their nearly £10m outlay.

He wrote on X: “Physical, athletic striker whose off-ball movement has improved greatly over the last year.

“Productive player now but potential for even more as he continues developing.”

Kelsy will need to improve his goal output if he is to nail down the starting striker spot under Derek McInnes, but he will offer the former Aberdeen boss another option in attack.

The fee is a substantial one for Rangers, but does not surpass the £12m they splurged to sign Tore Andre Flo when towards the height of their powers in Scottish football, and the Gers have felt the need to sign in attack given Youssef Chermiti’s injury.

Work is ongoing elsewhere too in order to beef up McInnes’ squad.

The Gers are poised to welcome Kim Min-su as their next arrival at Ibrox, with the winger set to join from Girona.