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Girona winger Kim Min-su ‘is about to become’ a Rangers player in the coming hours as his move to Ibrox is pushed over the line.

The Gers have been looking to get another winger into the building and turned their attention to Girona’s Kim when a swoop for Couhaib Driouech was called off following a medical.

There continues to be something of a mystery around Rangers pulling out of the Driouech deal as he quickly returned to training with PSV Eindhoven and is now joining Celta Vigo in La Liga.

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Rangers switched their focus to Korean wide-man Kim and managed to agree a fee with Girona of €10m for his signature.

The Scottish giants will pay the €10m in four €2.5m instalments.

Kim flew into the UK for his medical earlier this week and is now set to push his move to Rangers over the line imminently.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Kim ‘is about to become’ a new Rangers player in the coming hours.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The winger looks to have come through his medical checks with Rangers without an issue and the Gers are happy to proceed with the signing.

Kim spent last season on loan at Andorra in La Liga 2 and caught the eye with his performances in the Spanish second tier.

He will now be required to make the step up to playing for Rangers and handle all the pressure that comes along with it.

McInnes is already under the microscope following a poor start to the campaign for Rangers and some questionable team selection and substitute decisions.

Kim could potentially make his Rangers debut this coming Sunday when the Gers travel to Pittodrie to face McInnes’ former club Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership clash.

The game is already significant for McInnes and his new-look Rangers side as they try to score their first league win of the campaign.