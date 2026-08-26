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Everton striker Beto ‘is in pole position’ to replace Fiorentina star Moise Kean should the Italian club lose him this summer.

Beto joined Everton in August 2023 from Serie A side Udinese for €25m, signing a four-year contract with the English side.

Since his arrival, the 28-year-old has established himself as a reliable striker, scoring 25 goals while making 112 appearances for the club so far.

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With the striker entering the final year of his contract, he is expected to leave Everton before the transfer window closes.

It was recently suggested that Beto was offered to Serie A giants Juventus by intermediaries as an option last week.

The Italian heavyweights were keen to sign the forward on loan during the winter transfer window, but the Toffees were not open to his loan exit back then.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that the Everton striker could be an option for Fiorentina if their striker Kean is sold this summer.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Italian journalist Dimitri Conti, Beto ‘is in pole position’ to replace hitman Kean at Fiorentina.

It has been suggested that Como have €40m, bonuses included, ready for Kean, while his late arrival for a training session could trigger Fiorentina into accepting the offer.

Beto is no stranger to Serie A, having spent two seasons with Udinese, where he scored 22 goals in 62 appearances.

However, it remains unclear whether the 28-year-old striker is keen on a move to Fiorentina, while the Toffees will want to bring in a striker before sanctioning his departure.

The Merseyside club are already linked with wanting to sign Marseille star Amine Gouiri, for whom the French club want a fee in the region of €25m.

But Everton could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Algeria striker, as the player is ‘very much on Tottenham’s radar’.

Everton were also keen on Liam Delap, but he is being sold to Nottingham Forest.