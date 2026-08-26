Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Celta Vigo manager Claudio Giraldez believes that selling Javi Rueda at the price Nottingham Forest are proposing would represent a poor deal and made clear he does not want the full-back to leave.

The current right-backs on the Tricky Trees’ books are Ola Aina and Nicolo Savona following Eric Da Silva Moreira’s loan move to the Eredivisie.

At present, the Italian is recovering from a knee injury, which has seen Aina fill the role on the right flank for the first Premier League game of the season, ending in a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United at the City Ground.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

New manager Oliver Glasner is keen to bolster his defence before the transfer window closes, with Rueda, who is on Celta Vigo’s books, now among his targets.

The Garibaldis have also placed a particularly lucrative offer on the table, offering the defender more than double his current earnings in Spain.

Rueda, who came through Real Madrid’s academy, has a 50 per cent sell-on clause, meaning Celta Vigo would pocket only half of any fee, even if they secure a favourable deal for his services.

Celta Vigo’s boss does not believe selling the 24-year-old to Forest so late in the window on the terms being discussed would represent a good deal.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Giraldez stressed the right-back’s importance to his plans, making clear he wants the 24-year-old to stay and remains confident that he will not be sold.

He was quoted as saying by Diario AS: “He’s an important player for us, we want him here, and I’m confident we won’t sell him.

“That’s why he’s in the squad and he’s one more for tomorrow’s game.

“Hopefully the market will end with him here.

“You all know that there are interests, but nothing more.

“It is not a simple situation. He wants to be here or that’s the feeling he transmits to me.

“I don’t consider a scenario without Rueda.”

Giraldez has also made clear that the figures being discussed would amount to a poor deal for Celta Vigo, further underlining his opposition to a potential sale.

“The club is not mine, I don’t have the final decision on things. If that decision were to be taken, obviously I do not share it.

“From the figures being talked about, it would be a bad sale. It is my opinion and that is why I trust that it will not happen.

“I don’t manage the club nor do I have any record of the accounts. The president, the sporting management and I always end up understanding each other.”

The figures involved have not been disclosed, with Nottingham Forest still needing to strike a deal with Celta Vigo and agree personal terms with the Spaniard.

With the deadline fast approaching, the Premier League side’s hierarchy will need to move quickly if they are to bring Rueda through the door at the City Ground.