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Leeds United target Igor Paixao is wanted by Sunderland, who made a bid for the Marseille man earlier this week, but the Black Cats see him as an alternative, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Daniel Farke’s men worked overtime last summer to try to sign Paixao from Feyenoord and he was their top attacking target by a distance.

The deal ultimately floundered upon the Brazilian’s desire, which was for a move to Marseille ahead of Elland Road.

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While Paixao had a positive first season at the Stade Velodrome, Marseille’s financial situation now means they have been looking to sell, with a €50m price tag slapped on his head.

Leeds are again keen, with missing out on Julian Brandt sending them back in Paixao’s direction, but view him as a €35m player.

Marseille have been expecting an approach from Saudi Arabia, which could offer them their asking price, but in the meantime, Sunderland have come in.

Regis Le Bris’ men made an offer for Paixao earlier this week and talks are happening over a possible deal.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

It is unclear whether that will push Leeds into firm action, but if it does then the Whites may take some comfort from the fact that Paixao is viewed as an alternative by Sunderland.

Sporting Lisbon wide-man Geny Catamo is their main target, though talks to take him from Portugal have not been easy.

Catamo has been Sunderland’s long-term target as a winger addition and a move for Paixao could potentially push Sporting Lisbon to take a lower price to avoid missing out on a lucrative sale.

There is though the possibility the Portuguese giants hold firm, which leaves Sunderland then pushing for Paixao.

How Paixao would view the prospect of a move to Sunderland is unclear, but the Black Cats can offer Europa League football, which Leeds cannot, though the Whites have made impressive progress under Daniel Farke.

The Brazilian has been doing everything he can to stay at Marseille as he does not want to leave and the club’s coach wants to keep him.

Further up the club’s food chain though is a real desire to cash in amid the belief that Paixao can bring in a large sum of money.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, all eyes are now very much on how the saga plays out.