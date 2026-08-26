Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to complete a ‘very low-cost transfer’ to La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Bajcetic arrived at Liverpool from Spanish side Celta Vigo in 2021 to join the club’s youth system, and after progressing through the ranks, established himself in the first team.

He was regarded as a top talent and seemed set for a regular role in the team.

But the 21-year-old’s progress stalled due to several injuries, and last term, he missed the entire season recovering from hamstring surgery.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Spanish midfielder has been looking for a move away from Anfield, and recently he visited Finland to get medical clearance to facilitate a transfer.

Celta Vigo have been working to bring him back to the club this summer and manager Claudio Giraldez has held talks with Bajcetic.

And an agreement looks to be in place for the Liverpool midfielder to try to get his career back on track in Spain.

According to Spanish outlet Metropolitano, the deal represents a ‘very low-cost transfer’ for Celta Vigo, which includes performance related bonuses and a sell-on clause.

It is unclear what level the sell-on clause is set at.

Bajcetic did not make a senior appearance for Celta Vigo, but he has experience playing in La Liga, having featured 14 times for Las Palmas during a loan spell.

Club played for Country Liverpool England Red Bull Salzburg Austria Las Palmas Spain Clubs Stefan Bajcetic has played for

With only one year left on his current deal with Liverpool, a move to Celta Vigo will give him a fresh start and could provide him with regular first-team action.

Liverpool will hope to see Bajcetic start to fulfil his potential as a large sell-on clause could mean more cash coming in from him in future.

If Bajcetic shines in La Liga then Liverpool could even look at bringing him back as the sell-on clause would effectively give them a discount.

The Reds have also lost another midfielder in the shape of Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, and with the possibility of Bajcetic’s exit, another central option is going through the door.

Now Celta Vigo will want to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible, putting him in line to make his La Liga debut soon.