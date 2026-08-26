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Former Nottingham Forest defender Brian Laws has admitted that there are a ‘lot of things not right at the moment’ for the City Ground outfit, following their 2-0 loss to Leeds United in the EFL Cup.

The Tricky Trees ushered in a new era with the appointment of Oliver Glasner, making a significant financial commitment that saw the Austrian become the Premier League’s second-highest-paid manager.

However, the start of the new campaign was far from ideal for Nottingham Forest, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leeds in their Premier League opener.

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Now, the City Ground outfit have been knocked out of the second round of the EFL Cup, losing again to Leeds, this time by a scoreline of 2-0.

Daniel James gave the Yorkshire club the lead in the 50th minute and James Justin doubled that lead in the 75th minute.

Former Nottingham Forest defender Laws has suggested that the club still have significant work to do, while admitting there are a ‘lot of things not right at the moment’.

The former Forest defender highlighted the lack of ideas and cohesion in their play, while also criticising their inability to consistently find their team-mates with passes.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “Nottingham Forest have got a long way to go to get things right here.

“There’s a lot of things not right at the moment, they lack ideas, cohesion and the ability to pass to one another consistently.

“There’s a lot of things wrong tonight that Oliver Glasner will not be happy about because that is not good enough.

“Leeds have come here on two occasions and been comfortable, they haven’t had to work hard at it.

“Forest have to take accountability for that.”

The Tricky Trees are set to face Liverpool on Saturday in their second Premier League game, where Glasner will hope that his team are able to secure their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window in its final stages, Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their squad and are interested in Corinthians star Andre Luiz, whose agents ‘have a trip scheduled’ to England this week to ‘accelerate’ a potential move.

Elsewhere, Dilane Bakwa has opted to join Lille on a season-long loan, turning down interest from Ipswich Town and Hull City.