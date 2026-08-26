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Rafael Leao’s agents are in a meeting with Galatasaray to try to agree personal terms despite Aston Villa looking to hijack the Turkish side’s swoop.

The Leao transfer saga has heated up in the last few days, as a departure from AC Milan starts to take shape.

Galatasaray have been working hard on a deal and Leao would like to join the Turkish champions.

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The Cimbom have an agreement in principle on a fee to sign Leao from AC Milan, but Aston Villa have put in an offer of €42m plus a further €3m in bonus payments.

Aston Villa would like to hijack Galatasaray’s move, however the Turkish side are pushing ahead regardless of the moves being made from England.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Leao’s agents are meeting with Galatasaray to agree personal terms.

Galatasaray look to be confident that they can hold off Aston Villa’s late approach for the Portugal international and want to agree terms quickly.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Whether Aston Villa can still hijack the swoop is unclear, but Villa are trying to deliver Leao to boss Unai Emery.

The Villa Park outfit have had a tough window in parts and it is showing no sign of becoming any easier as the end approaches.

They have seen their move to sign Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez hijacked by Crystal Palace, who offered superior terms to the Belgians.

Aston Villa are responding by trying to thrash out a deal for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with Emery having suffered the loss of key man Ezri Konsa.

Nicolas Jackson is on course to come in, but the move for Leao appears to suggest Emery does not feel just signing the Chelsea man is enough.