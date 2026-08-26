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Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest admire teenage talent Bolu Shofowoke, but face tough competition from fellow Premier League side Brighton for the Peterborough United forward.

Shofowoke joined Peterborough United’s academy as a 13-year-old and has since developed through the youth ranks of the League One club.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract in October 2025, committing his future to the Posh.

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He improved his reputation after scoring a goal for the club in the second round of the EFL Cup, where Peterborough United defeated Watford 5-1.

With the summer transfer window in its final stages though, the teenager has attracted Premier League attention and it might prove difficult for Peterborough to keep him at London Road.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are admirers of Shofowoke, while Peterborough would like to hand him improved terms to stay on.

Premier League side Brighton, who are renowned for spotting top talents, have spoken to Shofowoke’s representatives.

Interested club League Brighton Premier League Strasbourg Ligue 1 Newcastle United Premier League Nottingham Forest Premier League Interested in Shofowoke

They have been joined in that by French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who could offer Shofowoke an eventual path to Chelsea.

Newcastle have been focused on younger players this summer and have secured Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Lukas Hornicek, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen.

Newcastle have recently completed the signing of another youngster, Ousmane Diabate, and are now keen on Shofowoke.

Nottingham Forest are also aware of the League One talent and are amongst his admirers, meaning a swoop from the City Ground cannot be ruled out.

Brighton and Strasbourg currently look further ahead for Shofowoke due to holding talks, but Peterborough will want to do all they can to keep hold of the 17-year-old, if only for the short term.

And that may make sense for Shofowoke as he could focus on securing regular game time in League One for the Posh.

Another attacker Nottingham Forest like is Nick Woltemade and they even made a move for him this summer, but their concrete approach for the tall centre-forward was immediately rejected by the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have failed to persuade Lille to sell Matias Fernandez-Pardo so far, with Ayyoub Bouaddi’s move to Manchester City further strengthening the French club’s resolve.

Lille are demanding €70m to do business for the winger.