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Nottingham Forest made a concrete approach to bring Nick Woltemade to the City Ground, although Newcastle United immediately rejected it.

The 6ft 6in centre-forward arrived on Tyneside last summer from Stuttgart as Newcastle’s club-record signing, brought in to fill the void left by Alexander Isak.

Just months into Woltemade’s Newcastle career, and after a promising Magpies debut, Malick Thiaw was quick to praise the forward’s qualities, but his form tailed off as the season progressed, drawing criticism in the process.

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Former manager Eddie Howe, however, experimented with the Germany international’s role, often deploying him away from his natural number nine position.

The 24-year-old finished the campaign with eleven goal contributions in 33 league appearances, although only two came after January, prompting him to voice his frustration over his lack of output.

A host of clubs have monitored him this summer, and while the German forward is not actively seeking an exit, enquiries have arrived over a potential transfer.

Atletico Madrid were considering a move for him in May, while interest from several Bundesliga clubs added further intrigue, and Nottingham Forest have now entered the picture for his signature.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Spox), the Garibaldis recently made their interest in the 24-year-old concrete, but Newcastle immediately rejected their offer.

New boss Matthias Jaissle, meanwhile, has made it clear that he views the former Stuttgart starlet as a key part of his plans, with assurances that Woltemade will receive regular minutes in his preferred positions.

Newcastle opened their campaign against Liverpool at St James’ Park on Sunday, earning a 2-2 draw, although the 24-year-old played no part in the contest after starting pre-season training late.

Forest, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the campaign after suffering back-to-back defeats to Leeds United, first in the Premier League and then in the EFL Cup, both at the City Ground.

Oliver Glasner’s side now appear to be leaning towards Chelsea frontman Liam Delap over Woltemade, making a move to Trentside look increasingly unlikely unless Nottingham Forest revive their interest in the Magpies star.