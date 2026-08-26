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Nottingham Forest have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Javi Rueda, with Celta Vigo rebuffing their offer as they are intent on retaining the defender, while boss Claudio Giraldez’s comments have been crucial to that stance.

Oliver Glasner’s side have explored various options to fill the right-back position this summer, but have yet to secure a solution despite the window edging towards its conclusion.

The Spaniard entered the Tricky Trees’ thinking earlier this month, with suggestions that they were prepared to put together a salary package worth more than double what he currently earns with Os Celestes.

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Despite those financial incentives, it has been unclear where Rueda would end up.

Adding another complication to Nottingham Forest’s hopes of landing the defender was Giraldez’s strong desire to keep him at Celta Vigo.

The Tricky Trees nevertheless opted to test the waters with an offer for the Spaniard.

However, according to Spanish journalist Alberto Bravo, Celta Vigo have ‘rejected Nottingham Forest’s bid’ for Rueda, making clear their reluctance to part ways with the defender.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The La Liga outfit are now taking further steps to secure the right-back’s future, offering him improved terms that would eclipse his current contract and underline that their ‘sporting project remains strong’.

The 24-year-old is already tied down until 2029, although the proposed renewal would make his package more attractive financially and could also extend the duration of his commitment.

With those at Celta Vigo firmly resolved to keep Rueda beyond the summer, Nottingham Forest may now have little choice but to redirect their attention towards alternative targets.

Whether the Tricky Trees circle back for Rueda in a future window remains to be seen, although the present trajectory points towards the defender continuing his progress with Os Celestes.

Among the current right-back options at the City Ground, Nicolo Savona is yet to return to team training, pointing to a need for Glasner’s side to find an answer in the position, although who that will be remains unclear.