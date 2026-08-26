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Portsmouth are set to secure the signature of Comoros international midfielder Iyad Mohamed from Portuguese outfit Casa Pia.

The 25-year-old joined Casa Pia on a contract running until 2027 during last year’s winter transfer window.

The defensive midfielder enjoyed a regular role for the Portuguese outfit last season, clocking 1,053 minutes across 25 appearances in all competitions.

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Mohamed featured both centrally and in a deeper role, showing his versatility when called upon.

Portsmouth had been scouring the market for another piece to slot into their midfield and Mohamed has emerged as the player they believe can provide it.

Now, according to French journalist Nordine Al Said, Portsmouth are ‘set to sign’ Mohamed after reaching an agreement with Casa Pia over the midfielder.

The fee involved and the length of contract Mohamed will put pen to paper on at Fratton Park have yet to emerge.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

With the agreement now in place, Portsmouth could move to formalise Mohamed’s arrival in the coming days.

Pompey have already added Rocco Shein and Odin Bailey to their midfield ranks earlier in the window, with Mohamed now potentially in line to join them.

Mohamed made his Comoros debut in 2021 and has since collected 28 international appearances, with that experience set to prove valuable at Fratton Park as well.

John Mousinho’s side are due to face Bristol City on Saturday, although whether Mohamed will be available in time for that fixture remains unclear.

Portsmouth tasted defeat in their Championship opener against QPR, but bounced back with a victory over Lincoln City at the weekend.

Meanwhile, links with QPR star Rayan Kolli were recently brushed aside, with the striker understood not to feature on Pompey’s shortlist.