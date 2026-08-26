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Rangers‘ pursuit of Amario Cozier-Duberry is becoming increasingly complicated, with seven Championship clubs in the queue to snatch the Brighton star, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Derek McInnes’ side brought in Daisuke Yokota earlier this month to strengthen their options out wide.

Another addition to the flanks could soon be unveiled in Rangers colours, with Kim Min-su also poised to make the switch to Ibrox.

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The Gers could still look to add another attacker before the window closes and are huge admirers of Cozier-Duberry, who they have already bid for.

It has been suggested that Brighton want at least £10m to sanction the Englishman’s departure, leaving Rangers needing to shell out that valuation if they are to take the pursuit any further.

Recently, Wolves have also entered the frame for Cozier-Duberry, adding another obstacle for the Glasgow giants.

The situation has now become considerably more crowded for Rangers, with seven Championship sides showing ‘concrete interest’ in Cozier-Duberry.

Interested club Burnley Cardiff City Wolves Middlesbrough Rangers Millwall Swansea City West Ham Interested in Cozier-Duberry

Alongside Wolves, West Ham United, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Cardiff City, Millwall and Swansea City are all keen on securing the winger’s services.

Cozier-Duberry has entered the final two years of his contract at the Amex, with Brighton looking to extend his stay before sending him out on loan to one of the clubs circling for his signature.

The Seagulls have already placed a new contract on the table for the Englishman, although whether he will commit his future to the club remains unclear.

Rangers now have a sizeable hurdle to clear, with a packed Championship field threatening to derail their pursuit altogether.

The Gers are currently in the Conference League playoff round, against Jablonec, having taken a 1-0 advantage from the first leg at Ibrox, meaning even a draw in the return could be enough to send them through to the competition proper.

If Rangers can complete the job, European football could give McInnes’ side another card to play when trying to convince Cozier-Duberry over a move.

Cozier-Duberry has never played outside England, however, and if he opts to continue his development closer to home, it could further weaken Rangers’ hand in their chase.

With Yokota in through the door and Min-su following though, Rangers do not have the same desperate need to land the Brighton man as they previously did.