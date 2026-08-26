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Rangers have turned down bids for winger Djeidi Gassama and are holding out for higher proposals to arrive before the transfer window closes.

The Gers are working hard on deals to boost Derek McInnes’ squad and have just agreed a fee for Portland Timbers striker Kevin Kelsy.

He will cost an initial £9.5m and Rangers fans have been told what to expect from the Venezuelan hitman.

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They are also snapping up Korean winger Kim Min-su from Spanish side Girona, following his impressive loan spell with Andorra last term.

Kim will cost the Gers a fee of around £8.5m and it will be paid over a four year period.

There are also expected to be departures from Ibrox before the window slams shut and winger Gassama is a wanted man.

Serie A pair Monza and Parma have both made offers of £6m to take him to Italy, according to journalist Lassana Camara.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Rangers though believe that they can get more money for Gassama and are ‘waiting for a higher offer’, with the bids from the Italian pair ‘rejected’.

Gassama is suggested to be attracting real attention, but how much more than £6m the Gers can get remains to be seen.

The winger made a whopping 56 appearances for Rangers across all competitions over the course of last season, scoring nine times and providing five assists.

He has clocked five outings under McInnes so far this term, but it appears Rangers are prepared to lose him for the right price.

Gassama, who has also played his club football in Belgium, England and France, is under contract at Ibrox for a further three years.

Now all eyes are on whether Monza or Parma improve their offers for the 22-year-old in the coming days.