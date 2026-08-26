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Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have made Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr ‘a priority’ to replace Moussa Diaby and are ‘informed’ of Liverpool‘s interest.

Liverpool are on the hunt for wingers and time is running out in the transfer window to deliver for Andoni Iraola.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola continues to be a key target for Liverpool, however there is no agreement in place and the Reds are reluctant to meet his €140m price tag.

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Also at the French side, Ibrahim Mbaye is admired and there is an agreement on personal terms, but Liverpool have baulked at paying PSG’s €70m asking price.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton has been bid for, but again Liverpool do not want to meet the Seagulls’ fee for the speedy winger.

Recently they went in for Palace’s Sarr, who has been keen to move on from Selhurst Park this summer and is well known to Liverpool’s scouting team.

Now the Reds face competition for Sarr if they do push ahead with a swoop as, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Al Ittihad have made him ‘a priority’.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Al Ittihad are ‘informed’ about Liverpool’s interest in Sarr, but that has not put them off and they still believe they can sign the winger.

A big money move to Saudi Arabia could hold real appeal for Sarr, while it may also allow Crystal Palace to get a top fee for his exit.

Time though is running out in the window and losing the winger would be a blow to Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage.

Sarr was not involved in Crystal Palace’s opening day defeat at the hands of Everton.

Liverpool are long time admirers of the winger and Palace could now look to play the Reds’ interest off against Al Ittihad to get the best possible fee.

Crystal Palace though will likely want a replacement and the lack of time presents an issue for the Eagles.