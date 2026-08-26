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Leeds United target Igor Paixao now has a verbal agreement with Sunderland, though the Black Cats do still need to thrash out a deal with Marseille.

Paixao was chased heavily by Leeds last summer, with the Whites making multiple bids for a player Daniel Farke wanted, but moved to France instead, where he has caught the eye at Marseille.

Financial problems at the Stade Velodrome though mean Marseille have been actively looking to offload him before the transfer window shuts.

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Leeds have taken a look at a deal to sign Paixao once again, with it suggested they have held talks over a possible move, but it is Sunderland leading the race.

Now, according to French journalist Sebastian Denis, Sunderland have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Paixao over a move to the Stadium of Light.

Paixao has been insistent upon remaining at Marseille this summer, despite the club’s attempts to sell him.

Now though it appears he is prepared to accept a summer move to the Stadium of Light to join Regis Le Bris’ men, in what marks a major turnaround on his part.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

However, even though terms are in place with Paixao, there is no agreement between Sunderland and Marseille on a transfer fee for the Brazilian.

Marseille have been looking for €50m to sell Paixao, a price Leeds have not been willing to pay, and it remains to be seen how high Sunderland might go.

Leeds have been prepared to pay €35m, with discussions then going nowhere and not progressing as Marseille demanded €50m.

It may well be the case that with the end of the transfer window approaching, Marseille are prepared to be more flexible on the price.

Whether that brings Leeds firmly back into the race remains to be seen, but for now it is Sunderland who are making rapid progress on a deal to bring Paixao to the Premier League.

A move for Paixao will not be well received by Marseille coach Bruno Genesio, who wants to keep the former Feyenoord man at the Stade Velodrome.