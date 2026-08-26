Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur pair Wilson Odobert and Tyrese Hall are not moving to Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys not chasing them, according to journalist Alex Jones.

Gary O’Neil’s side have been active in the market and they have strengthened their forward line with the arrivals of Chuba Akpom, Emersonn, Daizen Maeda and Abdul Fatwu.

However, the Ipswich boss is still looking to add another winger and the Tractor Boys are set to miss out on Dilane Bakwa, who is set to join Lille from Nottingham Forest.

It has been suggested that Ipswich are readying a double swoop and are looking to sign Tottenham pair Odobert and Hall.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Both Odobert and Hall could well struggle for game time in north London this season given Roberto De Zerbi’s big spending spree, which shows no sign of slowing down.

Heading to Portman Road could have made sense for the pair and also for Tottenham as they seek to trim the squad.

Ipswich though are not in the market to sign either Hall or Odobert before the transfer window slams shut.

Tottenham signed Odobert from Burnley in the summer of 2024 and they paid a hefty fee of €37m, but the winger has struggled to keep himself fit since his arrival.

Club Years Troyes 2022-2023 Burnley 2023-2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Wilson Odobert’s career history

Last season, the 21-year-old featured 24 times for Spurs before he suffered an ACL injury in November against Newcastle United and he is still recovering from it.

Spurs have signed Brazilian winger Savio from Manchester City, while they also want to bring in Liverpool wide-man Cody Gakpo.

Hall on the other hand is product of the Spurs academy system and last season he joined Notts County on a season-long loan, featuring 34 times in their campaign.

The young midfielder, however, managed to net eight goals in the process and, despite being a central midfielder, showed his versatility by taking a more attacking role in some of the games.

Hall, who featured for England at Under-19 level, received a call-up from the Jamaican national team last year.

Whether Tottenham will attempt to secure moves for Hall and Odobert before the transfer window closes remains to be seen.