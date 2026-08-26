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Journalist Steve Hermon hailed West Brom letting Krystian Bielik move to Cardiff City as a ‘very good sale’ on the part of the Baggies.

West Brom brought the Poland international from Birmingham City last summer, tying him down to a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old’s first season in West Brom colours, however, never quite found its rhythm, with recurring injuries restricting him to 943 minutes across 17 Championship appearances.

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Just a year after arriving at the Hawthorns, Bielik has now closed the chapter on his West Brom spell and begun a new adventure with Cardiff City.

West Brom are understood to have pocketed £2.5m from the Poland international’s transfer to the Welsh giants.

Bielik could offer the Bluebirds a timely boost as they seek to adapt to life back in the Championship this season.

Hermon highlighted Bielik’s move to Cardiff City as good business for West Brom, underlining the healthy return they have secured from the deal.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

He also pointed to Bielik’s limited impact at the Baggies, with injuries restricting his playing time during his only season at the club, making the outcome all the more appealing.

Hermon wrote on X: “A very good sale for Albion with West Brom making a decent profit on the former Blues captain, who they bought just 12 months ago.

“A fee of £2.5m is very good business for a player who saw limited game time with the Baggies due to injuries.”

With Bielik departed, it remains to be seen whether West Brom will dip back into the market for another central defender to restore their numbers at the back.

West Brom’s next arrival is expected to be Kareem Tunde from Spanish side Levante, with the complete package believed to be worth close to £5m.

There could yet be another departure from the Hawthorns, meanwhile, with Derby County showing interest in winger Mikey Johnston.