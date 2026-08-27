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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has been blasted by journalist Tom English amid the Gers’ poor performance against Jablonec in the Conference League, as they were dumped out of the competition.

McInnes has struggled to make any sort of meaningful impact as Rangers manager so far, despite being heavily backed in the transfer market.

He watched his team struggle to a 1-0 win over Jablonec in the first leg of their Conference League playoff round tie at Ibrox.

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McInnes named six new signings, a majority of the team, in his starting eleven for the return leg in the Czech Republic on Thursday night.

The former Aberdeen boss was unable to start Cammy Devlin, who he has regularly relied on in the engine room, due to his first leg sending off.

Rangers have gone backwards at an alarming rate since they came within a penalty kick of winning the Europa League in the 2021/22 season.

They lost 1-0 in the Czech Republic on Thursday night, with the tie then going to penalties and James Penrice missing the crucial penalty kick, allowing Jablonec to advance to the league phase.

Now there are major questions over McInnes and him being picked to succeed Danny Rohl.

English believes the atmosphere around McInnes at Rangers has already turned toxic and dismissed the idea that not qualifying for the Conference League is a good thing.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

He insists Rangers’ performance in the Czech Republic was ‘an abomination’ and questioned how McInnes can have sent out a side with no organisation or hunger.

English said on BBC Radio Scotland (27th August, 19:10): “It’s toxic already, I can tell you that much.

“The whole idea that it didn’t matter if Rangers got into the Conference League or not, I was extremely dubious about it.

“Because any time Rangers lose a match it’s pressure, the reaction.

“Tonight, the way they are playing, it’s an abomination of a performance.

“Derek McInnes, if he’s not under pressure and I don’t know the inner workings of it, but this, how he could have sent a team out like that, so disorganised, with no fire in their belly, no coherence whatsoever, it’s a shambles.”

McInnes, who won the Scottish League Cup with Aberdeen in the 2013/14 campaign, was compared by Rangers’ chairman to Jurgen Klopp, in what will raise questions over the level of football knowledge within the club.

The Rangers boss looks set to splash more cash before the transfer window closes this summer, but whether he can turn around the Gers’ fortunes is now seriously open to debate.