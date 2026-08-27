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Rafael Leao wants ‘another evening to consider’ whether to join Aston Villa or Galatasaray from AC Milan this summer.

Leao is on his way out of the San Siro before the transfer window closes, with Galatasaray having had a bid of €45m plus add-ons for the Portuguese accepted by AC Milan.

Aston Villa have put a proposal for a loan deal with a fee of €8m on the table, plus an obligation to buy for €42m next summer.

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On the wages front, Galatasaray are prepared to give Leao €10m plus €2m in bonuses, while Aston Villa are offering €7m net.

Leao has asked clubs for €12m plus €3m in bonus payments, which Galatasaray could potentially reach.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Leao is still undecided about his destination and wants ‘another evening to consider’ what to do.

While it has been suggested he prefers the Premier League, which would benefit Aston Villa, he is not indifferent to the hugely lucrative offer Galatasaray have put on the table.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

There have been more discussions with Leao’s representatives today and he will not be involved in AC Milan’s clash against Venezia.

The Portugal international still has time to decide what to do, but Aston Villa and Galatasaray will want to find out his decision soon as they plan their squads for the season.

Unai Emery has even become personally involved in the discussions with Leao in an attempt to tilt the scales in Aston Villa’s favour.

Aston Villa have several irons in the fire as they look to make further signings to back Emery before the transfer window closes.

Nicolas Jackson has travelled to the Midlands to put put through his medical ahead of a big money move from Chelsea.

Villa also want to bolster their defence before the window closes, but have been pushed past by Crystal Palace for Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez.