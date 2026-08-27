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Arsenal have no intention of giving up on their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who has skipped training once again, according to journalist Isaan Khan.

The Gunners signed striker Viktor Gyokeres from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon last summer, but manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more firepower up front.

The London outfit have set their sights on Atletico Madrid star Alvarez, but it is believed they face competition from a Premier League club as well.

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Besides that, it has been suggested that ‘very important people’ at Arsenal have warned the club about signing Alvarez, who is also a target for Spanish giants Barcelona.

Barcelona have been trying to land Alvarez all summer, especially after the departures of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski, but Los Rojiblancos are not interested in making a deal with a direct La Liga rival.

Recently, during Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Villarreal, Alvarez was booed by the fans when he came on as a substitute in the 66th minute.

Now, Alvarez has missed training for the second time in a row, and Arsenal are not giving up on their pursuit of his signature, as they are keen to sign him before the end of the transfer window.

Club Years River Plate 2018-2022 Manchester City 2022-2024 River Plate (loan) 2022 Atletico Madrid 2024- Julian Alvarez’s career history

The 25-year-old has been pushing for a move away from the Estadio Metropolitano, but Atletico Madrid are standing firm on their decision regarding his transfer.

Alvarez arrived at Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in 2024 and his current contract with the club runs until 2030.

The Argentine forward has made over 100 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 49 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions.

While playing for Manchester City, he won the Premier League title twice under manager Pep Guardiola, and is a proven goalscorer in the league with 25 strikes in 67 matches.

Arsenal will want to bring an experienced forward like Alvarez, due to the uncertain future of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, as both could leave the Emirates before the transfer window closes.

However, Alvarez will not come cheap, as it is believed the Gunners may need to cough up more than €100m, at least, to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Now, all eyes will be on what Atletico Madrid will decide regarding the future of Alvarez, who, as things stand, seems desperate to leave the club.