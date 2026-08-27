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Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is travelling to the Midlands to undergo his medical to sign for Aston Villa, according to journalist Matt Law.

Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge from Spanish side Villarreal in the summer of 2023 and following a contract extension in 2024, he has seven years left on his current contract.

The 25-year-old was sent on loan last term to German giants Bayern Munich, where he had a productive campaign, contributing to ten goals in 23 Bundesliga matches.

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Aston Villa wanted to bring him to Villa Park last summer, but the Senegal international decided to join Bayern Munich instead.

The Villans are set to lose striker Ollie Watkins to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, and it seems manager Unai Emery will finally get his number 9, for whom the club have been in daily contact with Chelsea.

Jackson is on his way to the Midlands for his medical to join Aston Villa from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

Aston Villa lost 4-0 on the opening day in the Premier League against Brighton, and will want to get the deal done as quickly as possible, as they are due to face Arsenal next week.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Villa are also sanctioning an exit for Tammy Abraham, who could sign for new boys Ipswich Town.

With the summer transfer window coming to an end, boss Emery will want to bring in further attacking reinforcements, as the only out-and-out striker at the club would be 17-year-old Brian Madjo.

Aston Villa have been active during the course of the summer transfer window, having added Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, Matteo Ruggeri and Zion Suzuki to the squad.

However, in attack their lone signing is Alejandro Garnacho, who came in on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Villa will also hope to follow up the arrival of Jackson by signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan and are battling Galatasaray for his signature.