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Santos ‘expect to receive an offer’ in the coming days for defender Joao Ananias, who has garnered interest from Premier League pair Arsenal and Brentford.

Ananias joined Santos’ youth system at the age of ten in 2018, and after climbing through the ranks, he was promoted to the first-team in 2026.

The 19-year-old is under contract with Santos until 2030, and this year, he has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.

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Following a breakout season with Santos, the left-footed defender has caught the attention of clubs in the Premier League and La Liga.

Portuguese side Benfica were close to signing him in June for approximately €7m, but the deal collapsed during the final stages.

Now, it has been suggested that Santos are expecting to receive an offer in the coming days, and Premier League duo Arsenal and Brentford have him on their radar, according to ESPN Brasil.

Besides that, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also believed to be tracking Ananias’ progress at Santos, but are yet to place an official bid, while Turkish giants Besiktas are expected to make an offer soon.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

It is unclear how much Santos want to part ways with Ananias, but a move to Europe is likely to be hugely appealing for the 19-year-old.

Arsenal recently signed Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, as French defender William Saliba sustained an injury during the World Cup and is expected to be sidelined for a period of time.

The Gunners won the Premier League last season due to their solid defence, which conceded only 27 goals in 38 matches under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta.

While it is unclear whether Ananias would be instantly considered for the first team by Arteta, the Gunners have spotted potential in him.

Santos will not hold talks about selling the 19-year-old for amounts under €7m.

Meanwhile, Brentford are close to signing West Ham United defender El Hadji Malick Diouf to add more strength and experience to their backline.

The Bees narrowly missed out on European qualification in the last campaign and will want to make a strong challenge this season under manager Keith Andrews.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Brentford will make an offer for Ananais before the end of the summer transfer window or wait until the end of the Brazilian season and pounce in the new year, if he is still at Santos.