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Napoli have approached Newcastle United in the past 24 hours to explore the possibility of taking striker Nick Woltemade on loan to Italy.

The Germany international’s spell at the Tyneside club has not unfolded as he would have hoped after arriving as Newcastle United’s record signing last summer.

After an encouraging start that saw him score on his debut, Woltemade made 51 appearances across all competitions and recorded 16 goal involvements, although his form dipped sharply after January.

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The former Stuttgart striker managed just two goals and one assist across the six months that followed, a barren spell that left the forward frustrated with his own output.

Adding to his struggles, the 24-year-old was regularly deployed out of position by former manager Eddie Howe, limiting his opportunities to operate as a number nine.

A Stuttgart legend has since suggested the German striker could privately regret his move to St James’ Park, although Woltemade had already insisted in May that leaving was not part of his plans amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Now, with just a week remaining before the transfer window closes, his future has once again come under the spotlight, with Nottingham Forest having an approach rejected by Newcastle.

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According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have also made contact with the Magpies to enquire about the possibility of signing the Germany international on loan.

The Bremen-born centre-forward played his first full game of the season in Newcastle’s 3-2 victory over West Brom, operating as a centre-forward under new boss Mathias Jaissle.

It is understood that the German tactician considers Woltemade an important part of his plans and has assured him regular minutes.

The Magpies have already seen several key players depart this summer, including Anthony Gordon, who joined Barcelona, and losing another attacking option would leave Newcastle under pressure to find a replacement.

It remains to be seen whether the Tyneside club will sanction another departure or Napoli can put forward terms strong enough to change their stance, with only days remaining to finalise their squad.