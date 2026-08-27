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Aston Villa could be handed fresh concern in their pursuit of Rafael Leao, with Galatasaray set for a ‘new summit’ with the AC Milan star’s camp as they seek to sway him towards Istanbul.

The 27-year-old communicated his decision to leave the San Siro at the beginning of the summer, signalling his readiness for a fresh chapter after seven years with the Rossoneri.

The Villans had been keen on the Portuguese earlier in the window and have reignited their interest in recent days just as it seemed he was heading for Galatasaray.

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The Midlands outfit face serious competition from Galatasaray, who are also pushing to take Leao to Turkey.

The Cimbom have already held talks with the winger’s representatives in an effort to settle personal terms, with a salary of around €12m understood to have been put on the table.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are believed to be prepared to offer the winger €8m plus bonuses and match the fee being proposed by the Turkish giants to AC Milan, although the Villans would favour a loan with an obligation to buy for Leao.

Galatasaray’s offer is worth €45m plus bonuses, a package which is acceptable to AC Milan, leaving Leao’s decision as the key piece still to fall into place.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Unai Emery is also eager to see Leao make the move to the Midlands, with the Spanish tactician personally involved in discussions surrounding the potential switch.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Leao has ‘not yet made a definitive decision’ over his next destination, although he is currently ‘more inclined toward’ Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are seeking greater clarity over the situation, with ‘a new summit’ scheduled between Leao’s lawyer and their intermediary George Gardi.

Whether the Turkish giants can shift Leao’s thinking remains to be seen, although the Portuguese ‘wants more money’ to make Istanbul his preferred destination.

With discussions continuing on multiple fronts, a clearer picture of where Leao’s future is heading could emerge soon.

Aston Villa are also busy finalising a deal for Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, with the striker set to replace Ollie Watkins, who is on his way to Al Hilal.

Jackson is travelling for his Villa medical.