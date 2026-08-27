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Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta could still be heading towards the exit door this summer, with Juventus continuing to track the striker.

For all the Frenchman’s importance at Selhurst Park, his future has remained uncertain over the past few months.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Eagles, who have put a new deal on the table, although Mateta is keen on a fresh adventure.

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The situation has recently taken another turn, with Mateta himself claiming that the final 12 months of his contract are invalid as he seeks a departure as a free agent.

Juventus have been long-standing admirers of Mateta and tried to bring him to Turin during the January window, although that pursuit failed to materialise.

The Bianconeri have never lost sight of the striker, with Mateta also emerging on their summer agenda.

Now, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus ‘continue to monitor’ Mateta over a potential move before the window closes.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The Old Lady, however, would first need to move Jonathan David out of Turin before intensifying their pursuit of Mateta.

A potential swap involving David and Mateta between Juventus and the Eagles has also surfaced recently, although that idea has yet to gain meaningful traction.

The Bianconeri are not alone in their interest, with other interest in Mateta.

Aston Villa have also looked into a deal for the Frenchman, although they are currently set to land Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.

Whether Juventus ultimately move for Mateta remains to be seen, with the Turin outfit also keeping Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee in consideration.

Despite Mateta’s future remaining unresolved, he was handed a starting berth in Crystal Palace’s Premier League opener against Everton at the weekend.