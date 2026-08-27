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Aston Villa are now pushing hard to convince AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao to move to Villa Park, with Unai Emery becoming involved in the discussions.

Leao has been the subject of Premier League interest this summer, with multiple clubs showing some interest in securing his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur were amongst the first Premier League clubs to show interest in the Portuguese international as Roberto De Zerbi looked for new attackers.

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However, Spurs have recently secured the signature of Savio and look set to sign Omar Marmoush from Manchester City.

The Villans have also remained interested in Leao throughout the summer and were considered serious contenders for his signature last month.

However, it was recently suggested that Aston Villa were not given the green light by the 27-year-old, who already has an agreement in principle with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

With Ollie Watkins looking set to join Al Hilal, the Villa Park outfit are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements, prompting them to reignite their pursuit of Leao overnight.

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It has been suggested that Aston Villa are looking to sign the forward on loan with an obligation to buy while offering AC Milan the same fee as Galatasaray and a salary of €8m plus bonuses.

Galatasaray’s personal terms are suggested to be at around €12m.

Matters are heating up and Aston Villa are pulling out all the stops to tempt Leao to England.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari wrote on X: “Emery also involved in the effort to convince Leao.

“Galatasaray in direct contact with Leao’s agents to secure the Portuguese’s assent to the transfer.”

The Portuguese international’s agents held a meeting with the Turkish club on Wednesday to try to agree on personal terms.

One of the 27-year-old forward’s priorities before the start of the transfer window was playing in the Premier League, which could play a major role in Leao’s decision.

Galatasaray however are battling hard and the only certainty at present seems to be that Leao will not be at AC Milan when the transfer window closes.