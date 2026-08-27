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Last-minute interest has emerged for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, with Everton potentially rivalling Nottingham Forest for his signature.

Tottenham brought Sarr to north London in 2022, and the midfielder has since become a regular presence in their side, making 141 appearances for the club.

The Senegal international remains under contract with Spurs until 2030, but Tottenham are open to considering a summer departure if they receive the right offer.

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Spurs have already bolstered their midfield with the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, putting the 23-year-old further down the pecking order.

Galatasaray have shown interest in Sarr this summer, and it was claimed in Turkey that the Turkish giants have already agreed personal terms with the midfielder over a move to Istanbul.

It was recently suggested that the Lilywhites told Sarr that he was available for sale, which ‘did not go down well’, resulting in the player deleting all posts relating to the club from social media.

Following this fallout, the Senegal international ‘told Tottenham he wants to leave’, with Roberto De Zerbi accepting the player’s decision.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Senegalese outlet Taggat, Sarr has attracted last-minute transfer market interest from Nottingham Forest, with Everton potentially rivalling the Tricky Trees for his signature.

It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest could make an offer to Tottenham for the midfielder, while Everton are monitoring the situation.

The City Ground outfit are looking to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Elliot Anderson and Sarr’s proven Premier League experience has made him an attractive prospect.

Everton are also looking to further bolster their midfield before the transfer window shuts, having already secured the signings of Hayden Hackney, Christian Norgaard and Merlin Rohl.

With Galatasaray already having a personal agreement with Sarr, it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest or Everton are able to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

Meanwhile, Everton have been boosted in their pursuit of Jack Grealish, who admitted that he wants to join the Toffees if he leaves Manchester City in the ongoing window, denting Sunderland’s hopes.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are facing tough Premier League competition to sign Peterborough United forward Bolo Shofowoke.