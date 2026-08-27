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Sunderland have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Jack Grealish as he wants to join Everton if leaves Manchester City in the ongoing window, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The 30-year-old winger joined Everton on loan last summer and had an impressive start to the season, but due to an injury, it came to an early end in January.

It was suggested in April that Grealish wants to make his move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium permanent this summer and the Toffees are interested in signing him.

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However, a move this summer has yet to materialise for Grealish, who headed back to the Etihad, and he has been gathering interest from Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland as well.

The Black Cats have had quiet a transfer window, but they are now stepping up their game with the deadline closing in and they recently agreed personal terms with Marseille’s Igor Paixao.

Sunderland are in Europe this season and the French tactician is keen to add a player with experience in his midfield, a role in which he deems the Everton target as a perfect fit.

They have already made an offer to Manchester City to take Grealish, who is on last year of his contract with the Sky Blues, on loan with an option to make his permanent next summer.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Everton have continued to remain in talks with Grealish throughout the window regarding a return and they are still pushing to acquire his services.

They have seen their hopes of landing Grealish boosted as the winger wants to return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium if leaves Manchester City, it has been claimed.

The Toffees had an opportunity to make his loan permanent in the summer, as they had an option in his contract which required them to pay £50m but opted against it.

Aston Villa also emerged as suitors, as it was suggested that a return to his boyhood club this summer ‘cannot be ruled out’ but at present it appears the Villans are focused elsewhere.

Everton have added Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George to their attacking department and they are still interested in signing a winger and a centre forward also being eyed and Marseille’s Amine Gouiri in their mind.

Now Everton and Sunderland are both in the race against time to secure the signature of the 30-year-old winger and all eyes will be on them to see who will be able to get the deal done on time.