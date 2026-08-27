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Everton are not in the process of trying to sign Sunderland defender Trai Hume before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Alan Myers.

David Moyes has made additions across a number of areas this summer, however he still has work to do before the transfer window closes.

The Toffees have been looking to sign a new right-back for several windows, with Nathan Patterson not having convinced and Seamus Coleman having hung up his boots.

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Everton have looked at a host of right-back options, including Atalanta star Raoul Bellanova, along with Matty Cash of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz.

They have still not signed a right-back though with the clock ticking down on the window and have been linked with Sunderland’s Hume.

Talk that a swoop for the 24-year-old could be on the agenda however are wide of the mark.

Hume only signed a new contract at Sunderland earlier this month, locking him down to the club until the summer of 2030 and the Black Cats are highly unlikely to want to sell.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Hume began his football journey at Linfield’s youth system, before Sunderland snapped him up in 2022, and following a contract extension just last summer, he is tied down to the club until 2030.

Last term, the 24-year-old featured in all 38 Premier League matches for Sunderland, starting 34 games, and also contributing to three goals.

Hume is also an established figure in Northern Ireland’s national team, and he was praised by a former Green and White Army midfielder for his performance against Italy in a World Cup qualifier in March.

The Black Cats have already added depth to the right-back position following the signing of Thomas Meunier earlier in the transfer window, and have recently added left-back Dayann Methalie as well.

With Hume a key man and highly rated by Regis Le Bris, he will be focused on the season ahead for Sunderland, which contains Europa League football.