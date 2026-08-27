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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has shed light on the ‘excellent technical ability’ new signing Kim Min-su possesses.

The Gers have snapped up Korean attacker Kim from Spanish side Girona and he has put pen to paper on a four-year contract for a fee of €10m.

Last term, the 20-year-old was on loan at Andorra, and he made 40 La Liga 2 appearances, scoring six goals, while providing four assists in the process.

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McInnes said Rangers have been looking to add more depth to their attack and he believes that Kim will strengthen the Gers’ front line and will add a different set of skills.

The Rangers manager also highlighted Kim’s ‘excellent technical ability’ as well as his openness to learn and develop at Ibrox.

💭 “Minsu is a talented young player with excellent technical ability, energy and a real desire to develop. We are looking forward to working with him.” 🎙️ Derek McInnes on our newest signing, Minsu Kim. pic.twitter.com/sHSwpmZYzL — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 27, 2026

McInnes said on Rangers’ official site: “We are delighted to welcome Min-Su to Rangers.

“Strengthening our options in the forward areas has been a real target and focus for us throughout this window, and we believe he will add another exciting dimension to the squad.

💭 “I have a lot of excitement and I believe I have the mentality of a winner. I’m going to give the club what it deserves.” 🎙️ Minsu Kim speaks exclusively to @RangersTV after becoming Rangers’ first-ever South Korean Men’s First Team player. pic.twitter.com/NBDG3liEYX — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 27, 2026

“Min-Su is a talented young player with excellent technical ability, energy and a real desire to develop, and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Kim is a versatile attacker who has experience playing as a left winger, right winger, attacking midfielder, and at times as a centre forward.

With the summer transfer window coming to a close, Rangers are still looking to add more depth to their attack, and the club are keen on Rodez attacker Ibrahima Balde.

In the current Ligue 2 campaign, Balde has made three appearances and scored four goals so far, including a hat-trick against FC Nantes.

They are continuing to close in on Portland Timbers striker Kevin Kelsy, with a fee agreed for the MLS man.