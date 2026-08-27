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Portsmouth will pay a fee in the region of €300,000 to €400,000 to Portuguese outfit Casa Pia for their impending arrival, Iyad Mohamed.

John Mousinho’s side identified the Comoros international as a valuable addition to their midfield as they scoured the market late in the window.

Pompey subsequently moved swiftly, reaching an agreement with Casa Pia to secure the midfielder’s services.

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A French journalist has also offered an insight into what Portsmouth could expect from Mohamed once he arrives at Fratton Park.

The 25-year-old is understood to be putting pen to paper on a three-year deal as he prepares to begin a new chapter with Pompey.

According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, Mohamed will cost Portsmouth between €300,000 and €400,000 to bring in from Casa Pia.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract in Portugal, having arrived during last year’s winter transfer window.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

With the suggested fee, Mohamed would rank as only Portsmouth’s sixth-most expensive signing of the window, with the modest outlay potentially proving shrewd business should he flourish at Fratton Park.

Whether Casa Pia have secured a sell-on clause as part of the agreement, however, has yet to emerge.

For Mohamed’s arrival, ‘everything is finalised’, with an official announcement expected soon as Pompey prepare to unveil him in their colours.

Whether the Comoros international will be available for Portsmouth’s Championship clash against Bristol City on Saturday remains unclear.

Mousinho’s side have taken one defeat and one victory from their opening two matches.

Whether Mohamed will be Pompey’s final addition of the summer is yet to be determined, although it has already been made clear that QPR star Rayan Kolli is not on their agenda.