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Fiorentina have entered the race for RB Leipzig striker Conrad Harder, who remains a target for Leeds United this window.

Daniel Farke has enjoyed a flawless start to the campaign, overseeing a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest before guiding his side into the next round of the EFL Cup with another win over the Tricky Trees.

The German tactician is keen to strengthen his forward line before the window closes, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha currently his main striker options amid their respective injury histories.

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Marseille’s Igor Paixao had been on Leeds’ radar, but the Brazilian now appears closer to joining Sunderland, with the Black Cats able to offer European football this season.

Danish striker Harder has emerged as another option after a difficult debut season in the Bundesliga, where he managed just eight starts.

The 21-year-old clocked up just over 900 minutes in the Bundesliga but still made an impact, contributing three goals and three assists.

He is not thought to be firmly in the plans of Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis, particularly after the club brought Christopher Nkunku in on loan from AC Milan, with interest in Harder consequently beginning to gather pace.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Galatasaray and Lazio have also shown an interest in competing with Leeds for his signature, although the Italian side now appear to have withdrawn from the race after signing Andrea Pinamonti from Sassuolo.

Another Serie A club have since emerged as a potential destination for the Danish striker.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) Fiorentina are also monitoring Harder as they look to reinforce an attack that could lose Moise Kean, who appears increasingly likely to join Como.

The Dane, who has one senior cap for his country, still has four years remaining on his contract, but with limited prospects of regular minutes, the Red Bulls are said to be open to sanctioning a move.

With just days remaining in the window, suitors will need to move quickly, particularly Leeds United, if they are to secure the much-needed attacking cover they have been urged to add.