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Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Omar Marmoush has admitted that he ‘loved’ what manager Roberto De Zerbi had to say to him.

Spurs have invested heavily in defence and midfield this summer but have also continued to reinforce their attacking options before the closure of the window.

After securing the signature of Savio from Manchester City, the Lilywhites have now signed Marmoush on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy; effectively a permanent move.

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The N17 side had been chasing the Egyptian striker for a while and were confident that the deal would be completed soon.

The 27-year-old forward will look to bolster De Zerbi’s attack, which consists of strikers such as Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and Mathys Tel.

From Cairo to North London. Omar Marmoush, welcome to the Spurs family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VChBAszuan — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2026

Marmoush expressed his excitement at joining Tottenham, admitting that he is eager to begin working with his new team-mates and meet the club’s supporters.

The Egyptian striker revealed that his conversation with De Zerbi left a strong impression on him, as he ‘loved what he had to say’, increasing his belief that their shared passion for football will make for a good partnership.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Speaking on Tottenham’s official site, he said: “It feels amazing to be here. I’m so excited to get started with the team and I can’t wait to meet the fans.

“Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me.

Go behind the scenes as Omar Marmoush arrives in North London! 🎬 🔹 @AlipayPlus pic.twitter.com/DsLj9H3SIE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2026

“I’ve spoken with the Head Coach, I loved what he had to say and I’m sure our passion for the game will go very well together.”

The Lilywhites will hope that Marmoush can help the club push them into the mix for a Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window in its final stages, Tottenham are looking to bring in a replacement for Djed Spence, and boss De Zerbi prefers a player who has Premier League experience for the job.

Elsewhere, last-minute interest has emerged in midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, with Everton potentially rivalling Nottingham Forest for his signature amid Tottenham telling him he can go.