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Former Senegal international Mamadou Diallo believes incoming Aston Villa signing Nicolas Jackson could become ‘one of the best strikers in the Premier League’ if he can sharpen his finishing.

The 25-year-old spent last season with Bayern Munich on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

The Senegalese was not a regular starter with the Bundesliga champions, but still managed to register 15 goal involvements despite his limited role.

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Following the campaign, Jackson returned to Stamford Bridge, with his next chapter still awaiting clarity.

Aston Villa explored a move for Jackson last summer before reigniting their interest in the Senegalese this window, with the club now looking to position him as Ollie Watkins’ successor.

The Villans have struck an agreement worth a £65m package with the Blues to bring Jackson to the Midlands, with an official announcement expected soon.

On his countryman’s assessment, Diallo highlighted Jackson’s attacking influence, pointing to the forward’s ability to manufacture chances and leave his imprint on the flow of a game.

Club played for Casa Sports Villarreal Mirandes Chelsea Bayern Munich Clubs Nicolas Jackson has played for

He also stressed that Jackson’s biggest obstacle to becoming a more prolific scorer lies in his concentration in front of goal, with greater composure potentially unlocking the level required to establish himself among the Premier League’s finest strikers.

Diallo told Africafoot: “He’s a striker with a lot of qualities.

“He creates a lot of scoring opportunities and has a significant impact on the game.

“What he lacks is focus to be able to score a lot of goals.

“In football, we all work on correcting our weaknesses to become much more effective.

“If he can regain that composure in front of goal, he’ll certainly be one of the best strikers in the Premier League.”

Aston Villa’s next outing comes against Arsenal on Monday night, with Unai Emery hoping to have Jackson available as he looks to add another attacking dimension to his side.

Jackson already has 34 goal involvements in the Premier League from his time at Chelsea and will now look to carry that output into his new surroundings in the Midlands.

The Villans are also pursuing Rafael Leao as they look to give their attack another edge, although Galatasaray continue to contest the race for the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins’ departure could be accompanied by another exit in front, with Tammy Abraham also heading towards the Villa Park door as Ipswich Town close in on the striker.