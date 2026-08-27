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Southampton attacker Samuel Edozie is keen on a switch to Lecce despite Saints deeming the Italian outfit’s offer ‘inadequate’.

The 23-year-old has been on Southampton’s books since 2022, but has yet to truly cement himself as a regular figure at St Mary’s.

His progress was further disrupted by injuries last season, with the winger missing the entire first half of the campaign.

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Edozie returned to action in February but struggled to build any real momentum, accumulating just 424 minutes across 18 appearances while failing to register on the scoresheet.

There was interest from fellow English clubs in the winter window, although Saints shut down those approaches as they favoured the prospect of an overseas move.

With only 12 months remaining on his St Mary’s contract, Edozie now has a potential route out of the club through Lecce.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Edozie has ‘expressed openness to a move to Lecce’ as he weighs up a fresh adventure.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Lecce subsequently put forward an offer of €2m for the winger as they sought to take the deal forward.

Southampton, however, ‘deemed the offer inadequate and rejected it’, leaving the Italian side needing to improve their proposal if they are to alter Saints’ stance.

Exactly how Southampton value Edozie remains uncertain, while Lecce’s willingness to go beyond their opening proposal could prove pivotal in closing the distance.

Edozie’s desire to make the move could nevertheless encourage the Serie A outfit to return with a stronger proposal.

For Southampton, reaching an agreement would also offer a chance to avoid losing the winger for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Edozie has featured three times for Tonda Eckert’s side so far this season, although he has yet to find his name in the starting lineup.