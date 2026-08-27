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Fixture: Jablonec vs Rangers

Competition: Conference League playoff round

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Jablonec in this evening’s crucial Conference League playoff round second leg tie.

Having been bundled out of the Europa League qualifiers, Rangers now face a shootout to see if there will be any European football at all at Ibrox this season.

The Gers have just completed the signing of Korean winger Kim Min-su, with McInnes hailing him as technically gifted, but he will have to watch this game on from afar.

Rangers edged the first leg against Jablonec 1-0 at Ibrox, but in truth it was a poor performance, with both sides failing to sparkle.

Now the Gers are favourites to get the job done in the second leg and progress.

McInnes has made clear that he wants to see Rangers target a win in the Czech Republic tonight, even though a draw would see them through.

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin has not travelled for the game, with McInnes admitting there is transfer interest in him.

Midfielder Cammy Devlin is also unavailable for McInnes to select given he was sent off in the first leg of the tie.

For Rangers, making sure not to concede an early goal against Jablonec will be crucial this evening.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Jablonec tonight is Ivor Pandur, while at the back the Rangers boss goes with a four of Dujon Sterling, Olewthu Makhanya, Emmanuel Fernandez and James Penrice.

The engine room could well be a key battleground today and McInnes picks Tochi Chukwuani, Vanja Dragojevic and Dan Neil, with Daisuke Yokota and Djeidi Gassama supporting Ryan Naderi.

McInnes could want to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Jablonec by using his substitutes this evening and his options off the bench include Lawrence Shankland and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Jablonec

Pandur, Sterling, Makhaya, Fernandez, Penrice, Chukwuani, Dragojevic, Neil, Yokota, Gassama, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, McGuire, McCrorie, Godfrey, Shankland, Barron, Aasgaard, Cameron, Nedeljkovic, Miovski, McCausland, Curtis